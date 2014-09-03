HONG KONG, Sept 3 A pro-democracy movement that
has threatened to blockade Hong Kong's financial district has
said Beijing "brutally strangled" its fight for full democracy
and vowed to take action.
On Monday, Hong Kong police used pepper spray to disperse
pro-democracy activists after China's parliament had rejected
democrats' demands for the right to freely choose Hong Kong's
next leader at an election in 2017.
"We Hongkongers won't accept failure in our road to
democracy," the Occupy Central with Love and Peace movement said
in a statement emailed to reporters late on Tuesday.
Pro-democracy activists had threatened to lock down the
city's financial district on an unspecified date unless China
grants full democracy.
A Bloomberg report on Tuesday quoted Occupy Central with
Love and Peace movement founder Benny Tai as saying support for
the group had dwindled after Beijing's decision to rule out
direct elections in 2017.
It also quoted Tai as saying the group might not be able to
draw the expected 10,000 demonstrators to lock down the heart of
the Asian financial centre - home to global companies and banks
such as HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered - because of the
"very pragmatic thinking" of Hong Kong people.
However, the Occupy movement said that was not the case.
"It is not correct to say that we have less support from the
community after Beijing has made the decision," the latest
statement said.
"Although some pragmatic supporters may leave, new
supporters are joining us because they are angry about the
Chinese government's decision," it said.
Occupy Central has launched a campaign of civil disobedience
in recent months, calling for full democracy with an unofficial
referendum, marches and sit-ins. There have been clashes with
police.
Beijing has responded by saying Hong Kong is a special
administrative region of China, subject to Communist Party rule.
Beijing has said it will permit a vote for Hong Kong's next
chief executive, but only among a handful of pre-screened
candidates.
