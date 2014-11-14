BEIJING Nov 14 China on Friday outlined its tax
policies for a landmark scheme that gives stock investors in
China and Hong Kong access to the markets on both sides,
removing uncertainty for global investors eager to directly buy
Chinese equities for the first time.
Below is a full-text translation of Friday's announcement:
"Following the approval of the cabinet, the Finance
Ministry, the State Administration of Taxation and the China
Securities Regulatory Commission jointly released the following
documents, "Regarding Tax Policies Related to the Shanghai-Hong
Kong Stock Connect Pilot" and "Regarding the Exemption of
Corporate Income Taxes for Asset and Stock Investments Under
QFII and RQFII", to clarify the income tax, business tax, stamp
duty and other tax policies related to the Shanghai-Hong Kong
stock connect, the QFII and the RQFII.
"From Nov 17, 2014 to Nov 16, 2017, individual mainland
Chinese investing in the Hong Kong stock market through the
Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect and who gained from selling and
buying, will be temporarily exempted from paying personal income
tax within three years.
"From Nov 17 2014, Hong Kong investors including companies
and individuals that have invested in A shares in the Shanghai
stock market, will be temporarily exempted from paying income
tax on gains made from buying and selling. For Hong Kong
investors including companies and individuals who buy A shares
through the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect and who gained from
buying and selling, will be temporarily exempted from business
tax.
"Hong Kong investors who buy, inherit or are bestowed upon
with A shares in the Shanghai stock market via the Shanghai-Hong
Kong stock connect will be levied with a stamp duty in
accordance to the existing tax regulation in mainland China.
"Mainland investors who buy, inherit or are bestowed upon
with shares in the Hong Kong stock market via the Shanghai-Hong
Kong stock connect will be levied with a stamp duty in
accordance to the existing tax regulation in the Hong Kong
Special Administrative Region. Other questions regarding tax
policies will be clarified in accordance to existing tax
regulations.
"From Nov 17 2014, profits derived from investing in
mainland stocks and assets under QFII and RQFII will be
temporarily exempted from paying corporate income tax.
"The above tax policies will play an active role in
supporting the pilot programme of the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock
connect and its smooth development, promoting a two-way opening
up of mainland Chinese and Hong Kong capital markets and their
healthy development."
(Reporting by Shao Xiaoyi and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)