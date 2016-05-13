* Institutional broker share rises despite falling turnover
* May clear path for launch of Shenzhen-HK connect scheme
* Kinks in clearing and settlement system ironed out
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, May 13 A landmark scheme connecting
Shanghai and Hong Kong stock markets is finally starting to
attract more global institutional investors, as a lag in trading
and settlements that posed a risk to investors has been ironed
out.
More institutional activity on the platform will likely
speed up reforms and the rollout of another scheme linking the
southern city of Shenzhen and Hong Kong, market participants
say.
"I dismiss the thought that it is only a retail product,"
Kevin Rideout, head of business development at the Hong Kong
Stock Exchange, said at the FIX conference on Thursday.
"What I can see is that the recent top 10 overall stock
connect volumes are made up from the international firms and
that probably tells me that it's largely institutional."
Launched in November 2014, the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock
Connect had promised to open up China's capital markets to
foreign investors, heralding bolder stock market reforms with
the ultimate goal of full capital account convertibility.
Instead, it was criticised for being used by retail investors
and hedge funds to dabble in mainland markets.
Quotas inbound and outbound have not been fully used up,
aggravated by a mid-year stock market crash in 2015 and
volatility in the renminbi that spooked investors.
The failure of the scheme to draw institutions, such as
insurance companies and funds, forced Beijing to postpone the
launch of the Shenzhen project and also from expanding the scope
of the existing programme.
Recent reforms, however, particularly in stock delivery and
settlement services, have removed some uncertainty for
investors.
KINKS IRONED OUT
Connect brokers were hopeful of more institutional
participation since last year but problems around settlement
issues were only resolved in April.
China follows a unique T+0 settlement model - shares are
exchanged on the day they are traded but funds are transferred
the following day. In most markets, including Hong Kong, a T+2
model is followed. A lag in settlement gives rise to broker
counterparty risks.
This last setback was ironed out in April when a "delivery
versus payment (DVP)" model was introduced.
"We are seeing more institutional flows on our platform
going into the northbound leg with more participation from the
European funds," said the head of electronic trading at a U.S.
bank in Hong Kong.
While overall aggregate quota utilisation on the Shanghai
leg of the scheme remains low at 42 percent, below a peak of 57
percent last June, there are signs of a pick-up.
Greater institutional participation bodes well for China's
stock markets at a time when turnover on the Shanghai bourse is
near its lowest point this year.
The share of the top-ranked broker category, which services
institutional clients, has grown recently and accounts for
nearly 70 percent of turnover on the China-bound leg, Hong Kong
stock exchange data shows.
"We are definitely seeing more institutional clients on our
platforms focused on stock connect and the cheap valuations are
an additional attraction," said Andrew Sullivan, managing
director of sales trading at Haitong International Securities in
Hong Kong.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)