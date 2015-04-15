(Refiling to remove extraneous word from headline)
By Michelle Price and Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, April 15 Foreign investors are
jumping on board Hong Kong's record stock market rally signaling
growing international confidence that a bonanza sparked by China
inflows is set to continue and could suck-up funds from other
Asian markets.
Hong Kong's main index hit seven-year highs last week
as mainland investors snapped-up relatively cheap shares in the
former British colony. Since last Wednesday, average daily
turnover has reached a record of HK$253 billion($32.64 billion).
Between the beginning of April and Tuesday, the main bourse
rose around 11 percent, peaking at 28,016 points on Monday.
The sharp increase was initially triggered by Beijing's move
earlier this month to encourage Chinese institutions, including
mutual funds, to purchase Hong Kong shares via a Shanghai
trading link. But in recent days international investors have
begun to drive the rally.
"There is clearly significant appetite from foreign
investors," said Stephane Loiseau, head of cash equities Asia
Pacific at Societe Generale in Hong Kong. "The rally was driven
from China originally, but the increase in turnover and momentum
has attracted flow from other regions, mostly U.S. and European
clients."
Market participants said they were seeing a range of foreign
money flowing into Hong Kong, including from hedge funds, while
index-based institutional investors have been rebalancing into
more Hong Kong stocks.
"We have been participating in this market
opportunistically," said Karine Hirn, partner and co-founder of
Stockholm-headquartered East Capital, a $3.5 billion fund. "Low
valuations for Hong Kong-shares and abundant liquidity have been
the key drivers of this rally. The longer this rally continues,
the chances grow it will draw away liquidity from other
markets."
That view is supported by a steep 23 percent discount
between dual-listed shares in Hong Kong and the mainland
, with some Hong Kong stocks trading at even bigger
discounts, suggesting the rally has headroom.
Jimmy Weng, a portfolio manager at Hong Kong hedge fund
Genesis Capital Investment, said he had seen new subscriptions
from foreigners seeking exposure to Hong Kong and mainland
stocks. "We may see this bull run lasting a little bit longer."
On Tuesday, total trading in Hong Kong by mainland Chinese
investors using the Stock Connect link was HK$16 billion,
representing 6.7 percent of the exchange's nearly HK$240 billion
turnover, suggesting the majority of trading was driven by
offshore investors. Monday's share was about 7.2 percent.
In a rough indicator of how much foreign money has come into
the market, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority has sold HK$34.1
billion since last week to defend its currency peg.
To be sure, not everyone is convinced. Many
fundamentals-driven investors have sold, fearing exuberance has
led investors to overlook weak economic data in China that could
trigger a big correction. China GDP slowed to a six-year low of
7 percent in the first quarter as demand at home and abroad
faltered.
Mark Mobius, executive chairman of Templeton Emerging
Markets Group, said in an email that Hong Kong and China are
experiencing a long-term bull run, but investors need to prepare
for "sharp but short-lived corrections."
($1 = 7.7514 Hong Kong dollars)
