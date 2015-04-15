(Refiling to remove extraneous word from headline)

By Michelle Price and Saikat Chatterjee

HONG KONG, April 15 Foreign investors are jumping on board Hong Kong's record stock market rally signaling growing international confidence that a bonanza sparked by China inflows is set to continue and could suck-up funds from other Asian markets.

Hong Kong's main index hit seven-year highs last week as mainland investors snapped-up relatively cheap shares in the former British colony. Since last Wednesday, average daily turnover has reached a record of HK$253 billion($32.64 billion).

Between the beginning of April and Tuesday, the main bourse rose around 11 percent, peaking at 28,016 points on Monday.

The sharp increase was initially triggered by Beijing's move earlier this month to encourage Chinese institutions, including mutual funds, to purchase Hong Kong shares via a Shanghai trading link. But in recent days international investors have begun to drive the rally.

"There is clearly significant appetite from foreign investors," said Stephane Loiseau, head of cash equities Asia Pacific at Societe Generale in Hong Kong. "The rally was driven from China originally, but the increase in turnover and momentum has attracted flow from other regions, mostly U.S. and European clients."

Market participants said they were seeing a range of foreign money flowing into Hong Kong, including from hedge funds, while index-based institutional investors have been rebalancing into more Hong Kong stocks.

"We have been participating in this market opportunistically," said Karine Hirn, partner and co-founder of Stockholm-headquartered East Capital, a $3.5 billion fund. "Low valuations for Hong Kong-shares and abundant liquidity have been the key drivers of this rally. The longer this rally continues, the chances grow it will draw away liquidity from other markets."

That view is supported by a steep 23 percent discount between dual-listed shares in Hong Kong and the mainland , with some Hong Kong stocks trading at even bigger discounts, suggesting the rally has headroom.

Jimmy Weng, a portfolio manager at Hong Kong hedge fund Genesis Capital Investment, said he had seen new subscriptions from foreigners seeking exposure to Hong Kong and mainland stocks. "We may see this bull run lasting a little bit longer."

On Tuesday, total trading in Hong Kong by mainland Chinese investors using the Stock Connect link was HK$16 billion, representing 6.7 percent of the exchange's nearly HK$240 billion turnover, suggesting the majority of trading was driven by offshore investors. Monday's share was about 7.2 percent.

In a rough indicator of how much foreign money has come into the market, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority has sold HK$34.1 billion since last week to defend its currency peg.

To be sure, not everyone is convinced. Many fundamentals-driven investors have sold, fearing exuberance has led investors to overlook weak economic data in China that could trigger a big correction. China GDP slowed to a six-year low of 7 percent in the first quarter as demand at home and abroad faltered.

Mark Mobius, executive chairman of Templeton Emerging Markets Group, said in an email that Hong Kong and China are experiencing a long-term bull run, but investors need to prepare for "sharp but short-lived corrections." ($1 = 7.7514 Hong Kong dollars) (Additional reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)