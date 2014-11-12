HONG KONG Nov 12 Hong Kong scrapped the daily
20,000 yuan (US$3,264) conversion limit for residents on
Wednesday ahead of the launch of a landmark scheme to link the
city's stock market with Shanghai, the city's de-facto central
bank said on Wednesday.
The move will be effective from Monday, Nov. 17, when the
so-called stock connect scheme will begin trading.
Scrapping the conversion limit is widely expected to boost
demand for mainland China equities and a wider menu of
yuan-denominated assets which are currently restricted to fixed
deposits and yuan-denominated bonds.
Under the landmark scheme to connect the stock markets in
Shanghai and Hong Kong, overseas investors can only buy mainland
equities in renminbi.
(1 US dollar = 6.1266 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)