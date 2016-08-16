SHANGHAI, August 16 China's premier Li Keqiang
said the State Council had approved the launch of the
Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme linking the two
exchanges, without giving further details on the launch date.
Li, in comments posted on a government website, said that
preparatory work for the long-awaited programme had been
basically completed.
"The move marks a solid step toward better legal structure
and international market orientation of China's capital
markets," Li was quoted as saying.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said
earlier in August that it would launch the scheme sometime this
year.
(Reporting by the Beijing Newsroom; Writing by Pete Sweeney;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)