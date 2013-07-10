BEIJING, July 10 China spent 495 billion yuan ($81 billion) in the first half of this year to build affordable homes as it looks to accommodate poorer families priced out of the surging private house market and to create new growth in the domestic economy.

The official Xinhua news agency, citing housing ministry data, said on Wednesday that the government finished construction of 2.36 million homes by the end of June, on its way to a target of 4.7 million completed homes by the end of the year.

It also started building 4.4 million homes in the first half, against a full-year target for 6.3 million starts, the report said.

The government has recently speeded up its efforts to build affordable homes, pumping fresh cash into an economy where growth will probably reach its slowest pace in 23 years this year.

It said last month it would increase financial incentives and make more land available to redevelop run-down and overcrowded towns as it looks to boost domestic demand and pursue urbanisation. ($1 = 6.1295 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Jonathan Standing)