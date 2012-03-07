BEIJING, March 7 China should set up a new bank to help finance tens of millions of public homes that it intends to build, a political advisor said on Wednesday.

Funding shortages have dogged Beijing's ambitious $800 billion plan to build 36 million government-subsidized homes for low-income families between 2011 and 2015.

A new state-backed bank could plug the funding hole, said Zhang Hongming, a member of the ruling Communist Party's advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

"China does not have a main financing channel for the construction of affordable homes," he told reporters on the sidelines of China's annual rubber-stamp parliamentary meeting.

Many investors see the success of China's public housing project as a key to its 2012 economic health. They hope widespread building of affordable homes can pick up the slack in a slowing economy and keep it growing over 8 percent.

But they too doubt local governments have the money and political will to invest in public homes at a time when a cooling economy and property market are denting their revenues.

Beijing said in its 2012 budget it wants to spend 212 billion yuan ($33.6 billion) on affordable homes, about 10 percent of the bill for this year's public housing schemes. The rest have to be paid by local governments, banks, developers and other private firms.

Despite repeated advances from Beijing, private investors have shown little interest in funding public homes as their profit margins are much lower than commercial deals.

Zhang said Beijing should exempt the new bank from corporate and income taxes, and even mop up its possible losses to allow it to offer the lowest possible lending rate for cheap home construction.

China aims to start building 7 million public homes in 2012 and to finish 5 million in the year. That compares with actual new starts of 10.4 million units and completion of 4.3 million in 2011. ($1 = 6.3080 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Koh Qui Qing; Editing by David Holmes)