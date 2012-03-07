BEIJING, March 7 China should set up a new
bank to help finance tens of millions of public homes that it
intends to build, a political advisor said on Wednesday.
Funding shortages have dogged Beijing's ambitious $800
billion plan to build 36 million government-subsidized homes for
low-income families between 2011 and 2015.
A new state-backed bank could plug the funding hole, said
Zhang Hongming, a member of the ruling Communist Party's
advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative
Conference.
"China does not have a main financing channel for the
construction of affordable homes," he told reporters on the
sidelines of China's annual rubber-stamp parliamentary meeting.
Many investors see the success of China's public housing
project as a key to its 2012 economic health. They hope
widespread building of affordable homes can pick up the slack in
a slowing economy and keep it growing over 8 percent.
But they too doubt local governments have the money and
political will to invest in public homes at a time when a
cooling economy and property market are denting their revenues.
Beijing said in its 2012 budget it wants to spend 212
billion yuan ($33.6 billion) on affordable homes, about 10
percent of the bill for this year's public housing schemes. The
rest have to be paid by local governments, banks, developers and
other private firms.
Despite repeated advances from Beijing, private investors
have shown little interest in funding public homes as their
profit margins are much lower than commercial deals.
Zhang said Beijing should exempt the new bank from corporate
and income taxes, and even mop up its possible losses to allow
it to offer the lowest possible lending rate for cheap home
construction.
China aims to start building 7 million public homes in 2012
and to finish 5 million in the year. That compares with actual
new starts of 10.4 million units and completion of 4.3 million
in 2011.
($1 = 6.3080 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Langi Chiang and Koh Qui Qing; Editing by David
Holmes)