SHANGHAI Dec 3 China's Ministry of
Housing and Urban-Rural Development has told local governments
not to relax its home purchase restrictions even though some of
the controls are expiring at the end of the year, the China
Business Journal reported on Saturday.
China's central bank cut the reserve requirement ratio for
its commercial lenders this week for the first time in nearly
three years in a shift towards easing policy.
The paper said the restrictions on home buying will continue
despite the fact that they are in at least 11 cities set to
expire at the end of the year.
The paper quoted an unnamed government official with the
ministry as saying China's current property controls of
restrictive home buying will not change.
Apart from monetary and tax measures, China's heavy controls
on the number of homes each family can buy, regardless of
whether they can afford it, are seen by the market as the most
effective tool in curbing transactions and cooling prices in
around 40 cities where such restrictions have been imposed.
On Friday, China's central bank said Chinese home prices
were at a turning point. Chinese home prices fell in October
from September for the first time this year, official data
showed, but a private survey has indicated that November could
mark a third consecutive monthly fall.
