BRIEF-Santander says Popular to disappear as a brand
* Says Jose Garcia Cantera to become new chairman of the bank
SHANGHAI, July 14 China will provide 31.87 billion yuan ($5 billion) in subsidies for the renovation of rural households this year, the state-run Xinhua News Agency said on Saturday.
The pilot scheme will cover 4 million poor rural homes, the agency cited a joint statement by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the Ministry of Finance and the National Development & Reform Commission.
Each dilapidated house will be given 7,500 yuan on average, while 130,000 poverty-stricken rural households located in the border areas will be granted another 2,500 yuan in subsidies each.
($1 = 6.3789 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Carrie Ho)
* Says Jose Garcia Cantera to become new chairman of the bank
* Says it took out a loan of 1.15 billion yen from The Higashi-Nippon Bank, Limited to fund acquisition on June 7