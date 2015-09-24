BRIEF-ICC Holdings quarterly earnings per share $0.27
* ICC Holdings Inc- company's gaap combined ratio was 95.35 pct in q1 of 2017 compared to 96.31 pct in q1 of 2016
SHANGHAI, Sept 24 Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) will issue up to 1 billion yuan ($156.73 million) worth of three-year renminbi-denominated "panda bonds" in China's interbank bond market on Sept 29, according to a statement posted on the website of Shanghai Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation Limited.
The announcement said this is the first batch in a series of upcoming bonds to be issued between Sept 29 to Oct 8. ($1 = 6.3805 Chinese yuani) (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* ICC Holdings Inc- company's gaap combined ratio was 95.35 pct in q1 of 2017 compared to 96.31 pct in q1 of 2016
LONDON, May 3 Bankers have lined up to US$2.5bn-equivalent of debt financing to back the acquisition of publicly-listed Hong Kong-based international schools operator Nord Anglia Education, banking sources said on Wednesday.