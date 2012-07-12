SHANGHAI, July 12 Huaneng Power International Inc , China's largest independent power producer, produced 1.5 percent less electricity at its power plants in China in the first six months of the year from a year earlier, it said on Thursday.

Huaneng produced 150.2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in the first half, it said in a statement to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Many analysts consider power production to be an indicator of activity in the world's second-largest economy. (Reporting by Jason Subler and Ruby Lian; Editing by Chris Lewis)