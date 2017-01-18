BEIJING Jan 18 China Huarong Asset Management
Co (AMC), the country's biggest distressed debt
manager, said on Wednesday it launched a wholly owned subsidiary
as a "strategic platform" to conduct debt-for-equity swaps.
The new entity, Huarong Ruitong Equity Investment Management
Co, has a registered capital of 300 million yuan ($43.74
million), Huarong said in an emailed statement. It will be
responsible for fundraising, project selection, debt acquisition
and equity management for Huarong's debt-for-equity swap deals,
it said.
Since China's policymakers re-launched the debt-for-equity
scheme in October last year to ease the borrowing overhang of
its struggling firms, the country's state banks and bad debt
managers have rushed to sign deals with big state-owned
enterprises (SOEs) to ease their debt burden.
The country's big banks, led by Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China Ltd and China Construction
Bank Corp , also said recently that they
would launch their own subsidiaries for debt-for-equity swaps.
Huarong, one of China's Big Four state-owned distressed debt
managers, has handled 680 billion yuan in non-performing assets
since it was launched by the government in 1999, Chairman Lai
Xiaomin said in the statement.
In China's last round of government-driven debt-for-equity
swaps, Huarong conducted deals with 420 large and medium-sized
SOEs, Lai said. The total value was 69.7 billion yuan.
($1 = 6.8591 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Sunil
Nair)