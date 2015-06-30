HONG KONG, June 30 China Huarong Asset
Management Co Ltd, the country's biggest bad-debt manager, could
file for its Hong Kong initial public offering as soon as
Tuesday, IFR reported citing sources familiar with the plans.
The IPO will take place in September, added IFR, a Thomson
Reuters publication. The deal could reach as much as $3 billion,
with Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and
ICBC International acting as sponsors, IFR previously reported.
A Huarong spokeswoman in Beijing declined to comment.
Huarong's deal would be the second IPO by one of China's
so-called asset management companies (AMCs), following on the
footsteps of China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd,
which raised $2.8 billion in a Hong Kong listing in December
2013.
