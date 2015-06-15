SHANGHAI, June 15 Chinese brokerage Huatai
Securities Co said on Monday it will raise
the ceiling of its margin financing and short-selling business
by one-third, to 200 billion yuan ($32.2 billion).
The move comes after China's securities regulator on Friday
released draft rules that cap a brokerage's margin trading and
short-selling business at four times its net capital.
Previously, there were no rules restricting a brokerage's
margin financing, with some brokerages imposing self-discipline
to contain risks in the rapid-growing business.
Huatai, China's biggest broker by trading volume, raised
$4.5 billion in a Hong Kong listing recently.
($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney)