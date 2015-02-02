SHANGHAI Feb 2 China's Huatai Securities
announced it would increase the cash margin ratio
for investors to trade in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and
stocks, as Chinese brokerages adjust to a crackdown on excessive
margin finance.
The margin ratio is the ratio of cash to credit investors
can use to invest, with 100 percent implying an investor could
only invest in cash.
Huatai will raise its ratio from 50 to 60 percent for ETFs,
and from 60 to 70 percent for stocks, the brokerage announced on
its website on Sunday. The measures are effective from Monday.
Chinese regulators are probing illegal margin trading which
is believed to be fuelling the country's stock market rally.
The first round of investigations targeted at three major
brokerages stunned the market, triggering more than a 7 percent
tumble on January 19.
Regulators relaunched investigations into the stock margin
trading business of 46 companies on Thursday last week.
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong and Lu Jianxin; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)