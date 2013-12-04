BRIEF-Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund says listing on TSE infrastructure fund market
March 29 Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc
HONG KONG Dec 4 Trading in the shares and debt securities of juice maker China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd was halted on Wednesday morning, the company said in a statement.
China's best known juice brand said the suspension was related to "possible inside information". A spokesman declined to provide further details.
Bankers speculated that the halt could be related to an acquisition.
In 2009, China scuttled a planned $2.4 billion takeover of Huiyuan by The Coca-Cola Co, citing the country's anti-monopoly law. Coca-Cola is the world's largest soft-drink maker and the acquisition would have been the largest-ever buyout of a Chinese company by a foreign rival.
Huiyuan is 17.53 pct held by SAIF Partners, one of China's oldest and best-known private equity firms. Shares in the company closed at HK$5.45 on Tuesday and are up about 93 percent this year.
March 29 Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned New China Life Insurance Company Limited (NCI) a first-time Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating of 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS NCI's rating reflects its strong business profile, consistently profitable operating results and stable capital adequacy. The rating recognises the insurer's effort to improve business quality by focusing on the distribution of longer-
* Moody's: China's economy faces heightened risks from a potential future property downturn