SINGAPORE, July 13 The China Securities Regulatory Commission is investigating Hundsun Technologies Inc , the financial information technology company controlled by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma.

The regulator posted a brief Chinese-language statement on Weibo, a popular Twitter-like service in China without elaborating.

Hundsun was not immediately available for comment.

Earlier, Hundsun Technologies rejected local media criticism that blamed its platform for China's stock market rout.

(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore, Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong and Lu Jianxin in Shanghai; editing by Susan Thomas)