UPDATE 1-France's Le Pen lifts parts of rival's speech, aides brush off plagiarism accusations
* Le Pen, lagging in the polls, seeks to broaden appeal (Adds quotes, details)
SINGAPORE, July 13 The China Securities Regulatory Commission is investigating Hundsun Technologies Inc , the financial information technology company controlled by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma.
The regulator posted a brief Chinese-language statement on Weibo, a popular Twitter-like service in China without elaborating.
Hundsun was not immediately available for comment.
Earlier, Hundsun Technologies rejected local media criticism that blamed its platform for China's stock market rout.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore, Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong and Lu Jianxin in Shanghai; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Le Pen, lagging in the polls, seeks to broaden appeal (Adds quotes, details)
DUBAI, May 2 Kuwait's Zain Group and Saudi Telecom Co (STC) have both applied to become the third mobile operator in Oman as the country's regulator looks to award its first licence since 2004.