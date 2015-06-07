BEIJING, June 7 Hungary has become the first
European country to sign a cooperation agreement for China's new
"Silk Road" initiative to develop trade and transport
infrastructure across Asia and beyond, China's foreign ministry
said late on Saturday.
The countries' foreign ministers signed a memorandum of
understanding for what is formally known as the "One Belt, One
Road" project in Budapest, according to a statement on the
Chinese foreign ministry website.
China welcomes more European countries to look East, and
strengthen cooperation with China and other Asian countries, and
participate in the "One Belt, One Road" in various ways, said
Wang Yi, China's foreign minister, according to a separate
statement on the website.
President Xi Jinping said earlier this year he hoped annual
trade with the countries involved in Beijing's plan to create a
modern Silk Road would surpass $2.5 trillion in a decade.
Hungary hopes to closely cooperate with China and push on
with the Hungarian-Serbia railway and other major construction
projects, Hungary's President Janos Ader was quoted as saying by
the Chinese foreign ministry.
China is helping fund and build a railway connecting Hungary
and Serbia.
Projects under the plan include a network of railways,
highways, oil and gas pipelines, power grids, Internet networks,
maritime and other infrastructure links across Central, West and
South Asia to as far as Greece, Russia and Oman, increasing
China's connections to Europe and Africa.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Paul Carsten; Editing by Kim
Coghill)