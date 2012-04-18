BEIJING, April 18 China will relocate 20,000
people living near the Three Gorges Dam by the end of this year
and five times that number by 2017 because of landslide risks
caused by the world's biggest hydropower project.
State news agency Xinhua said on Wednesday that preparations
had started to move a fifth of the residents of Badong County in
Hubei province by the end of 2012, with homes already under
threat as a result of "constant landslides".
It said 550 million yuan ($87.3 million)in funds has already
been spent on relocation costs.
Separately, Liu Yuan, an official with the ministry of land
and resources, said in a radio interview on Tuesday that another
100,000 people still had to be moved from the region in three to
five years because of landslide risks.
Around 1.3 million people were originally displaced to make
way for the 185-metre Three Gorges dam completed in 2006 and a
reservoir that stretches more than 600 kilometers along the
middle reaches of China's Yangtze river and which reached the
maximum depth of 175 meters in October 2010.
The costs of the 21-gigawatt (GW) Three Gorges Hydropower
Project have spiraled over the years, with total investment
reaching 254 billion yuan, according to official figures, more
than four times the original estimate.
The Three Gorges Project Construction Commission, which
reports to the State Council, China's cabinet, told the official
China Energy News this week that an additional 123.8 billion
yuan has also been spent on "follow-up work" at the project.
Hydropower construction has slowed since 2006, with several
large-scale projects vetoed because of the soaring costs of
handling displaced people and protecting the
environment.
But Beijing is now committed to bringing another 140 GW of
hydropower capacity on line between 2011 and 2015 in order to
meet its renewable energy targets.
($1 = 6.3015 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Ed lane)