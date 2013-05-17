(Corrects name of Huangdeng project developer to Huaneng, not
Huadian, in final paragraph)
BEIJING May 15 China's environment ministry has
given the go-ahead for the construction of what will become the
country's tallest hydroelectric dam despite acknowledging it
will have an impact on plants and rare fish.
The dam, with a height of 314 metres (1,030 feet), will
serve the Shuangjiangkou hydropower project on the Dadu River in
southwestern Sichuan province.
To be built over 10 years by a subsidiary of state power
firm Guodian Group, it is expected to cost 24.68 billion yuan
($4.02 billion) in investment.
The ministry, in a statement issued late on Tuesday, said
an environmental impact assessment had acknowledged that the
project would have a negative impact on rare fish and flora and
affect protected local nature reserves.
Developers, it said, had pledged to take "counter-measures"
to mitigate the effects. The project still requires the formal
go-ahead from the State Council, China's cabinet.
China aims to raise the share of non-fossil fuels in its
energy mix to 15 percent by 2020, up from 9.4 percent in 2011.
Hydropower is expected to make the biggest contribution.
It has vowed to speed up construction of dams in the
2011-2015 period after slowing it down following the completion
of the controversial Three Gorges project in 2006.
The Three Gorges Dam, which serves the world's biggest
hydropower station on the Yangtze river, measures 185 metres.
The 300-m Nurek dam in Tajikistan in Central Asia is the
world's highest, though other taller dams are now under
construction. China's tallest dam now, at 292 metres, is the
Xiaowan Dam on the Lancang River, also known as the Mekong.
On completion, the Sichuan project will have a total
installed capacity of 20 gigawatts (GW), with annual power
generation to exceed 7 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh).
The government said this year that hydropower capacity was
expected to reach 290 GW by 2015, up from 220 GW at the end of
2010. It also said it would begin building a controversial
project on the undeveloped Nu River in Yunnan province.
Guodian was one of a number of state-owned firms criticised
by China's national audit office last week for starting work on
projects not yet been approved by the central government. The
office said by the end of 2011, the company had invested nearly
30 billion yuan in 21 unapproved projects.
The Huaneng Group, China's biggest power company, was also
criticised for launching construction of the Huangdeng
hydropower plant before receiving the government's go-ahead.
($1 = 6.1428 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Ron Popeski)