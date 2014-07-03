Australia shares higher on metal prices; NZ falls
Jan 24 Australian shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by materials, as a weaker U.S. dollar boosted copper and gold prices.
BEIJING, July 3 China's Xiluodu hydropower station, the country's second largest in terms of capacity, went into full operation this week after its 18th and final generating unit was completed, the project operator said in a notice on Wednesday.
The Xiluodu facility, built by the state-owned China Three Gorges Project Corporation (CTGPC) on the upstream segment of the Yangtze river in the southwestern Chinese provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan, has a total generating capacity of 13.86 gigawatts (GW), second only to the Three Gorges Project itself.
CTGPC said the project would produce an average of 57 billion kilowatt-hours per year and would supply eastern and southeastern regions of China through long-distance power lines.
The plant, which began construction in 2005, was partly designed to reduce the volumes of silt flowing down the Yangtze and threatening to disrupt operations at the flagship Three Gorges Dam. It began generating power in July last year.
China's third biggest plant, the Xiangjiaba, also built by CTGPC, is expected to be completed this month, while the fourth largest, the Nuozhadu, went into full operation last week.
Despite the huge financial, social and environmental costs arising from large-scale dams and reservoirs, China has vowed to step up construction as it bids to reduce the share of coal in its total energy mix and tackle a major source of pollution.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Jan 24 Australian shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by materials, as a weaker U.S. dollar boosted copper and gold prices.
CALGARY, Alberta/TORONTO, Jan 23 A pipeline in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan has leaked 200,000 liters (52,834 gallons) of oil in an aboriginal community, the provincial government said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 The number of rigs drilling for oil and gas in the United States has recorded the largest one-week increase for over five years, confirming a rapid upturn is now underway.