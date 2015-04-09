By David Stanway
| BEIJING, April 9
BEIJING, April 9 China's environment ministry
has refused approval for a hydropower dam on an ecologically
vulnerable river already damaged by construction, a rare setback
for the country's extensive dam-building programme.
While the 1,000-megawatt Xiaonanhai project appears
scrapped, experts said China's overall plan for dams was on
course given pressure to cut smog from coal-fired power plants.
Hydropower capacity is due to rise another 60 gigawatts (GW)
in five years as new projects get approved.
The Ministry of Environmental Protection said in a document
sent to the Three Gorges Project Corporation and seen by Reuters
that the firm could not plan or build the project on the Jinsha
river, the upstream section of the Yangtze, in the southwest.
"In the last 10 years, two investigations have been carried
out into construction in precious and unique national protection
zones for fish in the lower reaches of the Jinsha river, and the
structure and function of the zones have already been heavily
impacted," the ministry said in the document.
"Your company as well as other units cannot plan or build
the Xiaonanhai hydropower plant," it said.
Officials at the Three Gorges Project Corporation were not
available for comment and phone calls went unanswered.
Environmentalists said the blocking of a project once
championed by the disgraced former Politburo member Bo Xilai
reflected a tougher stance on protecting rivers.
"We welcome the decision, particularly the recognition that
Xiaonanhai dam would have pushed the Yangtze fish reserve past
the ecological red line," said Grace Mang of the International
Rivers group.
Final approval for big hydropower plants goes to the State
Council, the cabinet, and hydropower advocates questioned the
legal basis of the ministry document, an environmental impact
assessment of the 10-gigawatt (GW) Wudongde plant, also on the
Jinsha river.
"The State Council last year approved an overall development
plan for the whole of the Yangtze river basin, and that plan
cannot be guaranteed without building Xiaonanhai and other
projects," said Zhang Boting, vice-secretary general of the
China Hydropower Society.
"If this company doesn't build, then another might have to,
because this is a state planning requirement," he said.
China's dam programme slowed after completion of the Three
Gorges Project, the world's biggest hydropower plant, about a
decade ago, with leaders concerned about human, financial and
environmental costs.
But with an ambitious nuclear-power programme delayed, a
greater reliance on hydropower is seen as a good way to cut
smog.
An aim to raise total hydropower capacity to 290 GW by the
end of 2015 was met a year early, and according to a "strategic
energy action plan" last year, capacity will be raised to 350 GW
by 2020.
"Emissions-cutting pressures are huge, coal consumption
remains really high and if we are to meet this important global
responsibility we must have hydropower," said Zhang.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)