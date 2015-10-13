(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
BEIJING Oct 13 China has completed the
construction of the Zangmu hydropower facility in Tibet, the
largest so far to be built in the region, the company in charge
of building the project said on Tuesday.
The project on the Yarlung Zangbo river, the upstream
section of the transboundary Brahmaputra, is located around 140
kilometres from the regional capital of Lhasa and cost 9.6
billion yuan ($1.52 billion) to build, said Gezhouba Group, one
of China's biggest state dam builders, on its website.
The investment was provided by the China Huaneng Group,
China's biggest power firm, which will also operate the plant
that comprises six units. The project's first unit began
generating power in 2011.
All six units have now been completed and connected to the
grid. With a combined capacity of 510 megawatts, the Zangmu
facility will supply 2.5 billion kilowatt-hours of power to the
grid annually, or enough to meet the needs of more than 600,000
residents based on Chinese per capita power use in 2014.
The 2,900-km Brahmaputra flows southeast from Tibet through
the Himalayas into northeast India's Arunachal Pradesh before
entering Bangladesh and merging with the lower section of the
Ganges, when it empties into the Bay of Bengal.
India has expressed concern that upstream dams could disrupt
downstream water supplies.
Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on
Tuesday that the two sides continue to communicate on the issue.
"China pays great attention to the issue of source water
protection for downstream regions. Experts from both sides have
also been in close contact," she said. "We are also willing to
fully consider India's relevant concerns and continue to stay in
close contact with India about this."
The Brahmaputra in Tibet was identified in China's 2011-2015
energy "five-year plan" as one of the key sites for hydropower
development, along with two other transboundary rivers in
southwest Yunnan province, the Salween and the Mekong.
China's hydropower capacity reached 300 gigawatts last year,
exceeding its 2015 target a year in advance, but the pace of
construction is expected to slow over the next five years with
the power market in surplus and the grid already struggling to
take on new plants.
($1 = 6.3329 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by David Stanway and Ben Blanchard; Editing by
Himani Sarkar)