BEIJING, March 27 Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China Ltd (ICBC) has appointed Sheila
Bair, the former head of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance
Corporation (FDIC), as an independent non-executive director.
ICBC, the country's biggest commercial bank, announced
Bair's appointment in a stock exchange notice on Monday, stating
that her election was approved by China's banking regulator.
Bair, who was nominated last year, becomes the most
high-profile former regulator to join the lender's board of
directors. Other ICBC independent directors include Anthony
Neoh, a former chairman of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures
Commission.
Bair, chairwoman of the FDIC between 2006 and 2011, could
help ICBC bolster its internal oversight as the bank seeks to
expand its operations overseas.
Chinese state-owned lenders have faced sanctions and
prosecution in the U.S. and Europe for a series of compliance
failures. Last year, six ICBC bankers were arrested in Spain on
suspicion of facilitating money laundering and fraud.
In November, Agricultural Bank of China Ltd agreed to pay a
$215 million fine as part of a consent order published by New
York's Department of Financial Services for violating
anti-money-laundering (AML) laws by deliberately obscuring
potentially suspicious transactions and silencing its compliance
officer.
Bair, who is president of Washington College, also serves as
an independent director on the boards of Host Hotels & Resort
Inc. and Thomson Reuters Corp, the parent of
Reuters News.
