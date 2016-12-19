UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
BEIJING Dec 19 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) , the country's biggest lender, said on Monday it has agreed to conduct a 5 billion yuan ($720 million) debt-for-equity swap with cement producer Jindong Development Group.
The bank will use a limited partnership fund to make a 2.5 billion yuan investment in Jindong in the first phase of the swap, ICBC said in a statement.
Jindong, headquartered in Hebei province, is one of China's biggest construction materials companies. Its controlling shareholder is state-owned BBMG Corp .
The deal marks the second debt-for-equity swap announced by ICBC since Beijing launched the scheme in October in a bid to reduce its $18 trillion in corporate debt, equivalent to 169 percent of domestic output.
Earlier this month, the bank said it had signed a 10 billion yuan debt-for-equity swap with Shandong Gold Group to reduce the company's debt burden.
After the proposed $720 million debt swap, Jindong's leverage ratio will come down by 8 percent, ICBC said in the statement.
"Through financial support, ICBC will help Jindong upgrade its industrial structure and push the company to invest more in research to develop in a resource-conserving, environment-friendly way and aid Beijing in the fight against smog," the statement said.
Hebei, an industrial region bordering the capital, is one of China's most polluted provinces. ($1 = 6.9452 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.