BEIJING Oct 22 China's ICBC Financial Leasing
Co said on Thursday it has signed an $869 million agreement with
BP Shipping to lease 18 oil vessels.
It is the first business deal between the two companies,
ICBC said in a statement. The announcement was made amid a rash
of deals that have been signed during China's President Xi
Jinping's visit to Britain, including China General Nuclear Corp
taking a one-third stake in the planned 18 billion-pound ($28
billion) Hinkey Point nuclear plant.
