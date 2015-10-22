(Adds details and context)
BEIJING Oct 22 ICBC Financial Leasing Co,
China's biggest leasing company by assets, said on Thursday it
has signed an $869 million agreement with BP Shipping to
lease 18 oil vessels, the first business deal between the two
companies.
The 10-year lease agreement is the largest single financing
order in BP Shipping's history, ICBC said in an emailed
statement.
The announcement was made amid a rash of deals signed during
a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Britain, including
China General Nuclear Corp taking a one-third stake in a planned
18 billion pound ($28 billion) nuclear plant.
ICBC Leasing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) , has
been expanding its shipping and aviation portfolio.
It completed a $1.44 billion deal in 2014 with French oil
services company Bourbon for the purchase and charter
back of 46 ships used to support offshore oil and gas
development.
ICBC is also lending Belgian shipowner Exmar $200 million in
a deal agreed in June 2015 to finance a liquefied natural gas
barge being built in China that will be the first in the world
to liquefy and store LNG.
