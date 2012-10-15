HONG KONG/SHANGHAI Oct 15 Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), the
world's biggest lender by market value, plans to launch a crude
oil accumulation investment plan by as early as the end of this
year, two sources told Reuters on Monday.
The investment product, which will be denominated in U.S.
dollars, will track Brent and West Texas Intermediate
crude oil prices, said a company source with direct
knowledge of the matter.
"All the preparatory work has been completed. The product
will likely be launched either at the end of this year or early
next year," the source said.
ICBC declined to comment.
Sources said the crude oil investment plan will be similar
to the gold savings plan ICBC launched in 2010, whereby
investors will put aside a fixed sum of money every month to buy
crude oil every trading day in that month.
(Reporting by Vicky Bi and Fayen Wong)