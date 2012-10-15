* Move would make ICBC 1st China bank to offer investment in global oil

* Non-deliverable product to be denominated in U.S. dollars -sources

* Step comes as SHFE plans crude oil futures contract (Adds details, analyst comments)

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Oct 15 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), the world's biggest lender by market value, will launch a financial product that gives clients exposure to oil markets by as early as the end of this year, two sources told Reuters on Monday.

The move means ICBC should be the first Chinese bank to offer customers a channel to invest in global crude oil markets and comes as the Shanghai Futures Exchange plans to launch a crude oil futures contract later this year.

The investment product will be denominated in U.S. dollars and will track Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices, said a company source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources said the crude oil investment plan will be similar to the bank's gold investment product, which allows investors to buy and sell without taking physical delivery.

"All the preparatory work has been completed. The product will likely be launched either at the end of this year or early next year," the first source said.

ICBC declined to comment, although it has already listed the crude oil investment product on its personal banking website, which said investors could either buy or sell at first. It did not give further details, such as the minimum investment amount or the starting volume.

ICBC's decision to price the contract in U.S. dollars could, in time, boost China's influence in setting global oil prices, said Li Yulei, an analyst at Shanghai CIFCO Futures Ltd.

The product will also pave the way for retail investors to trade on the SHFE through its platform once crude oil futures is launched, analysts said.

The SHFE has said that it aims to launch this year a physical crude oil contract that will be open to foreign investors and traded in both yuan and U.S. dollars, marking China's first dual-currency commodities contract. (Reporting by Vicky Bi and Fayen Wong; Editing by Joseph Radford)