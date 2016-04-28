(Repeats with no changes to text)

SHANGHAI, April 28 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) , China's biggest lender by assets, reported on Thursday flat net profit in the first quarter as bad debt rose.

Profit was 74.8 billion yuan ($11.54 billion) in the three months through March from 74.3 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a statement. The market had expected a 0.18 percent rise in profit, according to brokerage estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.

ICBC's non-performing loan ratio was 1.66 percent at end-March, from 1.5 percent at the end of December. ($1 = 6.4826 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)