SHANGHAI, July 28 The overseas banking arm of
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, China's
biggest lender by assets, is considering issuing bonds
denominated in special drawing rights, a state-run newspaper
reported on Thursday.
The value of the bonds to be issued in the synthetic reserve
asset created by the International Monetary Fund would not
exceed 1 billion SDRs, or about $1.38 billion, the Economic
Information Daily said without identifying its sources.
"There is a great possibility that these bonds will be
formally issued before October this year," the news report said.
The price would be set by the weighted average of interest
rates for the currencies that form the basket upon which the SDR
is based - dollars, euros, yen, pounds and, starting Oct. 1,
yuan - as well as credit spreads, it said. The yield would be
fixed.
The IMF decided to include the yuan in the SDR basket late
last year, and the issuance of SDR bonds by a Chinese bank would
make that decision more than a symbolic victory. The bonds would
be issued by ICBC (Asia).
ICBC declined to comment on the report.
SDR bonds would help promote the internationalisation of the
Chinese currency, something Beijing has been keen to drive, and
allow Chinese domestic investors to increase exposure to foreign
currencies within the country's domestic bond market.
Chinese Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said on Sunday China was
studying the possibility of issuing SDR-denominated bonds.
Economic Information Daily is run by the state news agency
Xinhua.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)