BEIJING, April 6 A Chinese freighter has been
hijacked by pirates off southern Iran, the Chinese embassy in
Tehran reported on Friday.
The cargo ship, the "Xianghuamen," belongs to Nanjing Ocean
Shipping Co Ltd in Nanjing, eastern China, the embassy said in a
posting on its website.
The ship was commandeered Friday morning in the Gulf of Oman
near the south Iranian port of Chabahar, the embassy said.
The embassy is in touch with Iranian authorities and has
asked the government to take all necessary steps to recover the
vessel and its crew safely, according to the statement.
There were no other details, including the number of pirates
or crew members.
An official with Nanjing Ocean Shipping contacted by
telephone confirmed the hijacking, but would not provide further
information.
(Reporting by Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Kim Coghill)