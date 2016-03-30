(Adds comment on oil sales to Europe)
BEIJING, March 30 Iran is expected to add half a
million barrels of oil supply a day within a year from its
existing oilfields after the lifting of sanctions against Tehran
in January, but developing new fields would take time, the head
of the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.
Iran, previously OPEC's second-largest exporter, would need
to prove that the investment conditions were profitable to the
international investors and also that there was predictability
in the markets, Fatih Birol, IEA's executive director told
Reuters.
Birol's estimate of Iran's supply increase from existing
oilfields was in line with previous market estimates.
And increases in Iranian gas supplies would come after oil,
he said.
"It was misleading to believe that there would be a huge
amount of new Iranian crude and natural gas production entering
market in the short term," Birol said on the sidelines of an
event in Beijing to mark the 20th anniversary of cooperation
between China and IEA.
"It would take some time in terms of developing new oil
fields, finding transmission routes and having the necessary
market conditions."
Iranian oil officials were hoping for a quick rebound in
oil sales to European clients, which accounted for over a third
of Iran's exports, or 800,000 barrels per day, before the
European Union imposed sanctions in 2012 over Tehran's nuclear
programme.
The IEA chief said that may take some time too given ample
supply in the market and lack of growth prospects in Europe.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Jane Merriman)