BEIJING Nov 23 International Finance Corp has entered into agreements with two Chinese policy banks that will allow it to offer loans denominated in the Chinese currency, the World Bank's investment arm said on Wednesday.

The agreement with China Development Bank Corp and China Export-Import Bank makes the IFC the first multilateral institution able to conduct transactions in the renminbi swap market.

It also allows the organisation to extend its reach within China, many regions of which are still extremely poor even though the Chinese economy is the world's second-largest.

"This not only broadens the way we can fund projects but also strengthens our commitment to participating in the opening up of the China's domestic capital markets," IFC Vice-President and Treasurer Jingdong Hua said in a press release.

The IFC promotes development by mobilising financing for the private sector in developing member countries.

The two Chinese policy banks have already participated in an IFC syndicated parallel loan for an African project.

China is slowly moving towards greater integration of its currency with world capital markets. (Reporting By Lucy Hornby; Editing by Chris Lewis)