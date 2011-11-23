BEIJING Nov 23 International Finance Corp
has entered into agreements with two Chinese policy
banks that will allow it to offer loans denominated in the
Chinese currency, the World Bank's investment arm said on
Wednesday.
The agreement with China Development Bank Corp and
China Export-Import Bank makes the IFC the first multilateral
institution able to conduct transactions in the renminbi swap
market.
It also allows the organisation to extend its reach within
China, many regions of which are still extremely poor even
though the Chinese economy is the world's second-largest.
"This not only broadens the way we can fund projects but
also strengthens our commitment to participating in the opening
up of the China's domestic capital markets," IFC Vice-President
and Treasurer Jingdong Hua said in a press release.
The IFC promotes development by mobilising financing for the
private sector in developing member countries.
The two Chinese policy banks have already participated in an
IFC syndicated parallel loan for an African project.
China is slowly moving towards greater integration of its
currency with world capital markets.
