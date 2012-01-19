BEIJING Jan 19 China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the world's leading economic powers should honour a pledge to ensure the International Monetary Fund has sufficient resources to fight financial crises.

"In principle, we believe that the task is to implement the consensus reached at the Cannes G20 summit to strive together to ensure that the IMF has ample funds to cope with the current financial crisis," foreign ministry spokesman Liu Weimin told a regular news conference.

The statement came in response to a question about whether China was receptive to proposals for a funding increase of up to $600 billion for the IMF.

The response stopped short of suggesting that China was ready to put up yet more cash that would likely be channeled to help Europe fight its debilitating debt crisis.

"At the same time, we hope that all sides will step up domestic approval procedures to ensure that the share reform proposal is implemented on time, fundamentally ensuring funding sources," Liu added.