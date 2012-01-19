BEIJING Jan 19 China's Foreign Ministry
said on Thursday that the world's leading economic powers should
honour a pledge to ensure the International Monetary Fund has
sufficient resources to fight financial crises.
"In principle, we believe that the task is to implement the
consensus reached at the Cannes G20 summit to strive together to
ensure that the IMF has ample funds to cope with the current
financial crisis," foreign ministry spokesman Liu Weimin told a
regular news conference.
The statement came in response to a question about whether
China was receptive to proposals for a funding increase of up to
$600 billion for the IMF.
The response stopped short of suggesting that China was
ready to put up yet more cash that would likely be channeled to
help Europe fight its debilitating debt crisis.
"At the same time, we hope that all sides will step up
domestic approval procedures to ensure that the share reform
proposal is implemented on time, fundamentally ensuring funding
sources," Liu added.