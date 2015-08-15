By Howard Schneider
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 14 Recent changes to how China
manages its currency could bring the country "quite close to a
float" in its exchange rate, a top International Monetary Fund
official said on Friday in a review of the country's economy.
The new system in theory could allow the currency value to
move as much as 10 percent a week and be close to a rate that
markets might set on their own, Markus Rodlauer, the IMF's
mission chief for China, said.
Authorities are still likely to intervene in currency
markets for now, Rodlauer said, but "this lays the basis for
greater flexibility. ... We don't expect a free-floating system
tomorrow. We expect some continued management. But we hope it
will gradually lead to more flexibility and a float within two
to three years."
Rodlauer said that even with the decline of the yuan's value
that followed introduction of the new system, the IMF feels the
Chinese currency is no longer undervalued - an important
acknowledgement on an issue that has roiled trade and political
relations between China and the United States.
Rodlauer's comments came as the IMF released its annual
review of China's economy, a report completed before the new
currency policy was announced this week.
The IMF said China should allow its economy to continue
slowing over the next year as it presses forward with more
market-based reforms to its credit and financial systems.
China remains vulnerable to a financial shock, continues to
run a large current account surplus, and could pose a risk to
global growth if its continued transition to a market-based
economy is not managed well, the IMF wrote.
The report follows a tumultuous year in which China's ebbing
growth, plummeting demand for commodities and stock market
volatility made the once roaring Asian giant seem scarily
vulnerable.
Failure to continue needed financial and other reforms, the
fund said, "continues to pose the biggest risk to the outlook.
If realized, it could result over the medium term
in a disorderly correction," - the "hard landing" that some
analysts worry could damage the global economy or leave the
country stranded at its current low level of per capita income.
The fund's annual report gave Chinese authorities positive
marks for managing the recent slowdown of their economy,
beginning to liberalize the financial system, and starting to
curb some of the over-investment in real estate and other assets
that are considered a risk to financial stability.
"China is transitioning to a new normal, with slower yet
safer and more sustainable growth," the IMF said, noting that
the country had slowed credit growth by more strictly regulating
shadow banks, managed through a stock market downturn, and is
gradually moving to more consumption-based growth as the IMF and
others have recommended.
Over reliance on investment is considered a key risk in
China, with local governments and banks investing heavily in
real estate and other projects that may not be economically
viable.
As the shift away from investment continues, the IMF said,
the country should prepare for slower growth in the medium term.
The IMF said officials should "calibrate" fiscal and other
policies toward a growth rate of as little as 6 percent next
year, compared with an estimated 6.8 percent this year and
growth in excess of 10 percent before the 2007 global financial
crisis.
Trouble in China has held down global commodity prices and
posed a risk to growth in other countries, including the United
States. While cheaper oil and copper helps consumers and
producers, it has also bedeviled officials at the Federal
Reserve and other central banks trying to forecast inflation.
