WASHINGTON, Sept 3 The International Monetary
Fund does not see China's recent market volatility by itself as
a reason to voice concern about including the yuan in its
benchmark currency basket, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.
IMF deputy spokesman William Murray said the fund was on
track to complete a review of its Special Drawing Rights basket
by the end of the year. Beijing has pushed hard for the yuan to
be included.
"Some of the recent volatility that we have seen in markets
has been...some market reaction to the move to adopt a more
flexible exchange rate in China," he said. "But that in itself
is no reason for us to be voicing concern about China and the
SDR basket."
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Emily Stephenson)