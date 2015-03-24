(Adds UK official's comments)
By Ben Blanchard and Patrick Graham
BEIJING/LONDON, March 24 Britain weighed in on
Tuesday to the debate on anointing the yuan as a major reserve
currency, saying the issue was "very live" after Beijing asked
the IMF to include the currency in its Special Drawing Rights
(SDR) basket.
The yuan is the world's fifth most-used currency in trade,
and Beijing has made almost weekly strides this year in
introducing the infrastructure needed to float it freely on
global capital markets.
That has increased speculation that the yuan would join the
dollar, yen, pound and euro in the SDR basket, which defines the
value of the IMF's reserve asset unit. Chinese state agency
Xinhua said Premier Li Keqiang had asked the head of the
International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, to include the
yuan.
"China will speed up the basic convertibility of yuan on the
capital account and provide more facility for domestic
individual cross-border investment and foreign institutional
investment in China's capital market," Xinhua paraphrased Li as
saying, in a report late on Monday.
Li added that "China hoped to, through the SDR, play an
active role in the international cooperation to maintain
financial stability and promote the further opening of China's
capital market and financial area," the report said.
Lagarde said on Friday the yuan would at some point be
incorporated in the SDR basket but whether this was the result
of this year's five-yearly review of the basket would depend on
members' views.
The United States, worried about China's growing diplomatic
clout, has been urging countries to think twice about joining
the Chinese-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, or AIIB,
which some see as a challenge to the World Bank and the
Manila-based Asian Development Bank.
Britain said earlier this month it would join the AIIB and
France, Germany and Italy quickly followed.
On the yuan, David Ramsden, chief economic adviser at the UK
Treasury, told the City Week conference in London that much had
changed since the makeup of the SDR basket was last reviewed in
2010, when China also asked to be considered.
"This is a very live issue, I don't think I can say more
than that," he told a panel discussion. "A lot has happened
since 2010."
The SDR basket will be formally reviewed in the autumn. Any
changes would come into effect in January 2016, and would
require a 70 or 85 percent majority on the IMF council.
