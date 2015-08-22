RIMINI, Italy Aug 22 China's economic slowdown
and a sharp fall in its stock market herald not a crisis but a
"necessary" adjustment for the world's second biggest economy, a
senior International Monetary Fund official said on Saturday.
Fresh evidence of easing growth in China hammered global
stock markets on Friday, driving Wall Street to its steepest
one-day drop in nearly four years.
"Monetary policies have been very expansive in recent years
and an adjustment is necessary," said Carlo Cottarelli, an IMF
executive director representing countries such as Italy and
Greece on its board.
"It's totally premature to speak of a crisis in China," he
told a press conference.
He reiterated an IMF forecast for a 6.8 percent expansion in
the Chinese economy this year, below the 7.4 percent growth
achieved in 2014.
"China's real economy is slowing but it's perfectly natural
that this should happen ... What happened in recent days is a
shock on financial markets which is natural," he added.
China's stock markets have fallen more than 30 percent since
mid-year. Following a slew of poor economic data, Beijing
devalued the yuan in a surprise move last week.
Cottarelli said the IMF would discuss in coming months with
Chinese authorities their decision to weaken the currency.
China is eager for the yuan to join the IMF's Special
Drawing Rights basket of currencies. But the fund is considering
extending the current SDR basket by nine months until September
30, 2016.
Turning to Greece, which is heading to an early election in
September, Cottarelli said the IMF would decide in two or three
months whether to join the latest international rescue efforts.
The IMF deems Greece's debt unsustainable and has called for
debt relief as a condition to participate in a third bailout.
"The debt sustainability assessment will take place after
the launch of the programme (agreed with creditors) in two or
three months. The IMF will then be able to evaluate whether to
intervene," he said.
(Reporting by Paolo Biondi, writing by Valentina Za; Editing by
Gareth Jones)