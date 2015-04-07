* Inclusion of yuan in IMF's SDR possible later this year
* Inclusion would increase use of yuan in trade, investment
* Market impact likely to be limited due to yuan
restrictions
* Corporate treasurers concerned at yuan weakness
By Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, April 8 Later this year the IMF might
include the Chinese yuan in its official basket of reserve
currencies, a political and economic triumph for Beijing in the
teeth of U.S. opposition, but slowing growth in China is likely
to limit the impact of the victory.
Adding the yuan, or renminbi, to the dollar, euro, yen and
pound in the Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket, as IMF head
Christine Lagarde says is only a matter of time, should over
time expand its role as a currency for international trade and
investment and make the world's central banks more likely to
hold it in reserve.
That in turn should lower transaction costs, exchange risk
and borrowing costs for China, already the world's largest
trading nation, and its companies.
Fresh from its success in drawing member countries to a new
China-led development bank in the teeth of U.S. opposition,
Beijing would also enjoy another victory over Washington, which
opposes early inclusion of the yuan in the SDR and sees China as
a nascent rival for influence over global financial
architecture.
But rather than enjoying a rally in the yuan after months of
softness, as some analysts have speculated, markets might find
little has changed.
That is in part because the yuan is unlikely to receive an
allocation in the SDR of more than the 10 percent individual
share that the British pound and Japanese yen each have, perhaps
amounting to just $31 billion, says Chi Lo, economist at BNP
Paribas in a research note.
It is also because Beijing, though it is under pressure to
widen the yuan's trading band and ease restrictions on
cross-border capital flows to meet IMF tests for accessibility
that it flunked last time it was under consideration, is
unlikely to go too fast down the path of reform.
"A promotion of capital account reforms could mean capital
outflows. I believe China will at least wait until its economic
growth stabilises," said Liu Dongliang, senior currency
strategist at China Merchants Bank in Shanghai.
Yu Yongding, an influential economist at the Chinese Academy
of Social Sciences, a top government think-tank, has argued in
state media that the timetable for convertibility should be
pushed back while China's economy is under downward pressure and
the U.S. Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy.
HOLDING RISK
With Chinese growth at its slowest in two decades,
international use of the currency has already slackened this
year.
A recent survey by HSBC showed usage of the yuan in the
United States, UK, France and Germany has weakened sharply in
2015, while usage in Asia stayed largely flat.
Even Hong Kong, where most of the international investment
and trade in yuan takes place, saw a slight retreat.
Corporate treasurers who spoke to Reuters said the SDR move
would be unlikely to encourage them to carry more yuan.
Most were concerned with the risk involved in holding a
currency that fell heavily against the dollar in 2014 and looks
set to fall again this year, squeezed by U.S. monetary policy
and domestic easing to arrest slowing growth.
"We don't plan to have an offshore pool of renminbi.
Especially with the depreciation last year, we aren't sure about
using it as a global currency," said a treasurer at a major U.S.
multinational in Shanghai.
Given the risk that a softer yuan would only further
discourage treasurers' enthusiasm for dealing in the currency,
and the risk of capital flight if the slide accelerates,
domestic currency traders say the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
has even stepped up its intervention in the market to try and
prop the currency up.
(Additional reporting by Lu Jianxin, Saikat Chatterjee in HONG
KONG, Choonsik Yoo in SEOUL and Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika
Kihara in TOKYO; Editing by Will Waterman)