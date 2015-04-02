(Corrects paragraph 18, changing to Asian Development Bank)
* Europeans aiming for yuan entry into SDR this year
-sources
* China would be first emerging nation to join IMF currency
basket
* U.S. and Japan more hesitant
* Keen to avoid AIIB re-run, U.S. stresses conditions, not
timing
By Paul Taylor
BRUSSELS, April 2 China is closer to joining the
major league of reserve currencies with a deal possible later
this year to include the yuan in the International Monetary
Fund's unit of account, international finance officials say.
However the United States, where China's growing economic
and political muscle is a source of strategic concern in
Congress, is reluctant to add the yuan so soon to the basket of
currencies that make up the IMF's Special Drawing Rights.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said after a visit to
Beijing this week the yuan was not yet ready to join the virtual
currency that defines the value of the IMF's reserves, used for
lending to countries in financial difficulty.
"While further liberalization and reform are needed for the
(yuan) to meet this standard, we encourage the process of
completing these necessary reforms," Lew said in a speech in San
Francisco on Tuesday.
The yuan, also known as the renminbi or RMB, is already the
world's fifth most-used trade currency. Beijing has made strides
this year in introducing the infrastructure needed to float it
freely on global capital markets.
European members of the Group of Seven major industrialised
economies - Germany, Britain, France and Italy - favour adding
the yuan this year to the basket that comprises the dollar, the
euro, the yen and the pound sterling. Japan, like the United
States, is more cautious, the officials said.
The IMF's board will hold an initial discussion in May on
China's request and a full five-yearly review of the SDR's
composition will be conducted later in the year ahead of a
decision expected in November, IMF officials said.
"The German side supports China's goal to add the RMB to the
SDR currency basket based on existing criteria," Joachim Nagel,
a member of the executive board of the German central bank, said
last weekend at a high-level forum in Boao, on the southern
Chinese island of Hainan.
The upcoming review could be a good opportunity to introduce
the yuan into the basket, he said, adding: "We appreciate
China's recent development and progress towards liberalisation."
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang asked IMF chief Christine Lagarde
last month to include the yuan in its SDR basket, pledged to
speed up its "basic convertibility" and said China hoped to play
an active role in international efforts to maintain financial
stability, state news agency Xinhua said.
PHASED ENTRY?
A euro zone central bank source said one route could see a
phased entry into the SDR, linked to fulfilling the official
criterion that the yuan must be "freely usable", which Western
officials interpret as full convertibility.
It would be the first emerging market currency to join the
SDR, marking another stage in China's rise as a global economic
player and requiring the United States to accept a dilution of
its unrivalled power in international finance.
While the Europeans are vying for commercial advantage in
the world's second biggest economy, Washington sees Beijing also
as an authoritarian strategic challenger that may not feel bound
by rules written by the West.
The U.S. Congress has held up ratification of a 2010 reform
of voting rights in the IMF intended to give China and other
emerging economies more say.
Britain, keen to secure pole position for London as an
offshore centre for international trading in yuan, has taken the
lead in pressing publicly for China's admission to the SDR.
David Ramsden, chief economic adviser at the UK Treasury,
said much had changed since the makeup of the virtual currency
was last reviewed in 2010, and including the yuan was now a
"very live issue".
Germany has ambitions to lure yuan trading to Frankfurt,
home of the European Central Bank, and was irked when Britain
last month jumped ahead of its EU partners to become a founder
member of the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.
Washington suffered a diplomatic reverse after trying to
dissuade its allies from joining the Chinese initiative, seen as
a potential rival to the World Bank and Asian Development Bank,
dominated by the United States and Japan.
Keen to avoid a second rift with Europe - even though the
United States can block IMF decisions - Lew focused on the terms
for admitting the yuan to the SDR rather than the timing.
"China will need to successfully complete difficult
fundamental reforms, such as capital account liberalization, a
more market-determined exchange rate, interest rate
liberalization, as well as strengthening of financial regulation
and supervision," he said.
While Washington believed Beijing has stopped intervening to
weaken its currency, Lew said the true test would come when
market pressure increased for the yuan to strengthen.
David Marsh, managing director of the central banking
think-tank OMFIF, sees a "grand bargain" between China, the
United States and the IMF taking shape under which Beijing would
enter the heart of global finance in exchange for turning the
yuan into a strong currency on world financial markets.
The Chinese central bank was using its $3.8 trillion in
reserves to keep the yuan steady against the dollar. The Chinese
currency has appreciated by 11 percent in trade-weighted terms
in the past year.
"All of this is a potential challenge for the dollar and its
pivotal position in world money," Marsh said in a briefing.
While there is no fixed set of indicators to measure the
eligibility of a currency for the SDR basket, in 2011 IMF staff
set out a number of indicators that could show whether a
currency is "freely usable":
- currency composition of official reserve holdings;
- currency denomination of international banking liabilities;
- currency denomination of international debt securities;
- volume of transactions in foreign exchange spot markets.
More than 60 central banks hold the yuan in their reserves,
according to China-focused bankers in London. Offshore trading
in the yuan soared some 350 percent on Thomson Reuters
trading platforms last year and rival platform EBS said the yuan
was one of its top five traded currencies.
A former high IMF official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said 2015 was too soon for the yuan to qualify, but
the Chinese central bank could use the review to persuade
Communist Party leaders to move further towards convertibility.
Zhu Min, the IMF's Chinese deputy managing director, noted
the yuan was increasingly used in trade and was also growing in
capital markets.
"Clearly the RMB is already qualified, in a sense, on trade
activity," he told reporters at the Boao Forum. "But on the
freely usable side ... there are still some obstructions."
(Additional reporting by Adam Jourdan in Boao, China, Rory
Carroll in San Francisco, Randall Palmer in Ottawa and Patrick
Graham in London; Writing by Paul Taylor. Editing by Mike
Peacock.)