By Andy Home
LONDON Jan 26 Not so very long ago base metals
bulls marched to the beat of the monthly release of China's
trade figures.
The country's import appetite was seemingly insatiable as it
sucked in ever-increasing volumes to feed its booming
infrastructure and property programmes.
Not any more, though.
Net imports of refined aluminium, nickel, zinc and tin all
fell last year, some of them precipitously. China isn't a net
importer of refined lead at all, a steady flow of exports
helping explain why this particular market is so out of favour
with investors right now.
Aluminium product exports are also booming, a tangible
manifestation of oversupply in the Chinese market.
Only copper continues to buck the trend, although for how
long is an increasingly moot question.
So is this fading import appetite another sign of what Prime
Minister Li Keqiang has dubbed the "new normal" for the Chinese
economy as it transitions to a less resource-intensive growth
model?
Undoubtedly, that's part of the picture although, as ever
with China, things are never quite that simple.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on China's net trade in refined base metals:
link.reuters.com/dyq83w
Graphic on the Qingdao Effect on exports:
link.reuters.com/wyq83w
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
THE QINGDAO EFFECT
Last year's base metals trade patterns, for example, were
heavily distorted by the Qingdao Effect.
The scandal over the alleged multi-pledging of metals in the
port of Qingdao first came to light at the end of May. The
shockwaves are still reverberating through the courts, but the
impact on the whole metals financing business was both immediate
and profound.
Net imports of aluminium and zinc, both of which had been
used extensively as collateral for lending in China's shadow
credit market, collapsed.
China imported 227,000 of primary aluminium in the first
half of last year and just 40,000 tonnes in the second half.
Imports of refined zinc halved to 190,000 tonnes in the six
months after Qingdao, while exports rose from 4,600 tonnes in
January-June to 127,000 tonnes in July-December. China was
actually a net exporter of non-alloyed zinc in the last quarter
of 2014.
Nickel was the worst affected, however.
Exports surged as metal headed for safe-haven storage in the
London Metal Exchange warehouse system.
It was a brutal wake-up call for the nickel market, which
hadn't realised just how much of the stuff had been sitting in
China's bonded warehouses. The country turned net exporter for
the first time ever over the June-December period.
The refined nickel export flow showed signs of losing
momentum in December and it's quite possible the country's net
trade will reverse fully this year. China still needs nickel to
feed its leviathan stainless steel sector and it will quite
possibly need even more if its own nickel pig iron (NPI) output
succumbs to an expected nickel ore shortage.
Whether aluminium and zinc imports will ever fully recover
from the "Qingdao effect" is an altogether different question.
After all, there is little evidence that the country actually
needs to import either given its own growing metal production
capacity.
SELF SUFFICIENCY
And that long-term shift towards self-sufficiency at the
refined metal stage of the supply chain is another core driver
of China's changing metals trade patterns.
The process is at its most advanced in aluminium. Not only
can China produce enough metal and semi-manufactured products to
meet even its stellar demand growth, it is actually
over-producing.
The result is an accelerating seepage of surplus into the
international market. The overflow is in the form of
semi-manufactured products because these qualify for a tax
rebate, by contrast with primary metal, which is subject to an
outright export tax.
This is a long-running trend but December brought a sharp
jump in semis exports to an all-time high of 490,000 tonnes.
That may prove to be an outlier month, though, given
exporters may have been rushing to get ahead of potential
changes in the tax regime, much rumoured but so far not
confirmed.
Lead is another market characterised by Chinese oversupply.
China has been a consistent net exporter since the start of
2013.
Indeed, net refined exports grew from 21,000 tonnes to
33,000 tonnes last year. It's not a large tonnage, but it might
merely be the visible tip of a bigger outbound flow, if metal is
leaving in forms that don't make it into the headline figures.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on China's raw materials imports in 2014:
link.reuters.com/fyq83w
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
RAW MATERIALS APPETITE GROWS
The flip side to this build-out of China's own processing
capacity is a displacement of import demand up the supply chain
to the raw materials needed to produce metal.
Imports of lead, zinc and copper concentrates all grew last
year, the country's appetite for the latter whetted by a
continued slowdown in imports of scrap copper.
That growing dependency on imported raw materials comes with
its own problems.
Indonesia's January 2014 ban on the export of unprocessed
minerals has caused major shifts in import patterns as Chinese
buyers try to adjust.
In the case of aluminium, a collapse in imports of
Indonesian bauxite has led both to new inbound flows from
countries such as Malaysia and the Dominican Republic and
increased imports of alumina, which sits between bauxite and
primary metal in the production chain.
China's nickel pig iron producers, meanwhile, have tried to
offset the loss of Indonesian nickel ore with Philippines
material. Imports from the Philippines jumped by 23 percent to
36 million tonnes last year.
Analysts are still betting that this lower-quality ore is
only delaying the inevitable, namely a sharp drop in Chinese NPI
production.
A 45 percent jump in imports of ferronickel, a
higher-quality alternative to NPI, may be a sign of what lies
ahead for the Chinese nickel market.
COPPER THE CONSTANT
The one apparent constant in this moving Chinese import
picture is copper.
Net imports of refined copper carried on rising last year,
up another 14 percent to hit yet another all-time high of 3.3
million tonnes.
This is all the more remarkable since copper was the most
favoured metal among financiers involved in the collateralised
credit market.
But copper proved relatively unscathed by the Qingdao
fall-out. Metal was moved to safer storage but it was moved
within China rather than out of the country.
Exports of refined copper actually fell last year to the
tune of 9 percent.
All of which appears anomalous in the broader pattern of
falling refined metals imports and accelerated exports until you
remember it is widely accepted that the government stockpile
manager, the State Reserves Bureau (SRB), has been actively
buying up metal.
The exact tonnages are uncertain but may well have been
sufficient to account for the additional net 410,000 tonnes of
refined copper imported in 2014.
The SRB buys copper because it is still viewed by Beijing as
a strategic metal. And one of which the country is structurally
short.
But even the copper constant may not prove totally immune to
the combination of slowing economic growth and increasing
refined metal self-sufficiency.
China's production of refined copper reached its own
all-time high in December. No-one completely trusts the official
figures but the trend is clearly upwards.
If it continues, the peak for refined imports of even copper
may also be approaching.
