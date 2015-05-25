(Adds consumer, analyst comment and economic context)
By Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI May 25 China will slash import tariffs
on consumer goods including skincare products, Western-style
clothes and diapers from June, potentially giving a fillip to
global brands and bolstering domestic consumption amid
faltering economic growth.
The Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Monday it
would lower import taxes for some products starting from June 1
by an average of over 50 percent as an "important measure to
create stable growth and push forward structural reform".
The decision follows a statement by China's State Council,
the country's Cabinet, in April that it would look to reduce
import tariffs on some consumers goods to stoke domestic
spending and support the slowing economy at a time when record
numbers of cash-rich Chinese tourists are splurging overseas.
"Going abroad costs money, 'daigou' shopping agents are a
bit risky and it's hard to spot fakes online. So if import taxes
came down to a certain level, that would certainly be an
option," said Tang Yenan, 29, an architect in Shanghai.
The move comes as annual economic growth in the world's
second biggest economy slowed to a six-year low of 7 percent in
the first quarter - partly driven by a downturn in investment
and manufacturing - which has prompted a range of stimulus
measures from Beijing.
China retail sales rose 10 percent last month, but eased
from March as data showed that China's economy is under
persistent pressure from soft demand at home and abroad.
PRICE GAP
Import tariffs for Western-style clothing will be reduced to
between 7-10 percent from 14-23 percent, and taxes on ankle-high
boots and sports shoes cut in half to 12 percent, the Ministry
said. Tariffs on diapers and skincare products will drop to 2
percent from 7.5 percent and 5 percent, respectively.
Companies that stand to benefit from lower import duties
include diaper makers Procter & Gamble Co and Japan's
Unicharm Corp, U.S. sports shoe firms Nike Inc,
and Adidas AG and cosmetics companies L'Oreal SA
and Korea's Amorepacific Corp.
Chinese consumers often grumble about paying higher prices
for goods than in other markets, partly due to steep import
taxes. Analysts say consumers in China pay around 20 percent
more for luxury goods than their counterparts in Europe.
This often forces shoppers to splash savings overseas or
through "daigou" shopping agents, which has helped drive global
luxury sales even as China's own market is set to contract this
year, according to a May report from consultancy firm Bain & Co.
The Ministry said lowering duties should steer a shift in
consumers' shopping habits, helping boost imports and domestic
consumption.
Any immediate impact, however, could be limited because
import taxes are only one part of the price gap between China
and other markets, said Robin Kerawala, Shanghai-based partner
at consultancy SmithStreet.
"The prices on these imported products are significantly
higher in China not just because of import tax but because of
VAT and multiple layers of distribution with everyone in the
value chain earning their margin."
