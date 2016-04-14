SHANGHAI, April 14 Infant milk formula imports
to China through international websites will need official
approval by 2018, the finance ministry said, a reprieve for
firms who were concerned the rules would have immediate effect.
China raised tariffs on online retail imports last Friday,
but also published a "positive list" which tightened
restrictions on some products including milk powder being
imported through cross-border websites.
The move sparked share price gyrations by firms in close
trade partners like Australia as companies and investors
scrambled to understand the impact.
China's cross-border e-commerce market has lured in domestic
shoppers with lower tax rates than conventional imports and less
red tape.
The finance ministry said in a statement late on Wednesday
that infant milk formula imported through online channels would
"temporarily" not need to obtain registration documents. The new
requirements would come into effect from Jan. 1, 2018.
China's cross-border retail sales refers to goods either
shipped directly to shoppers from overseas or from bonded
warehouses in free-trade zones within China. The market is set
to hit 432 billion yuan ($67 billion) this year, from 259
billion yuan in 2015, according to McKinsey & Co.
Cosmetics imported through the same channel would need to
obtain a permit, the finance ministry statement said. China had
already approved 136,000 cosmetics, covering the "vast majority"
of international brands.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Stephen Coates)