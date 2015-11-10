By Tariro Mzezewa
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 10 S&P Dow Jones Indices, which
compiles several of the world's most widely tracked stock
benchmarks, said on Tuesday it is not yet going to include
Chinese "A-Shares" in its global benchmark indexes.
S&P noted the steps taken to "improve market accessibility"
in the country, but said in a statement that it would "take a
wait-and-see approach as significant uncertainty remains around
what the eventual landscape will be for foreign investors."
Russia and Greece will remain classified as emerging
markets, while Saudi Arabia, Palestine and Zimbabwe will
continue to be classified as standalone countries and Ukraine
will be reclassified from frontier to standalone status.
U.S. index provider MSCI will announce its semi-annual index
review on Nov. 12, where it is expected that Chinese A-Shares
will also remain excluded from its emerging markets or other
global indexes.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Bernard Orr)