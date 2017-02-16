Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
SHANGHAI Feb 16 The China Financial Futures Exchange will relax rules on stock index futures trading, it said late on Thursday.
From Friday, the exchange will ease rules restricting so-called "excessive trading", while margin requirements and trading fees for trading stock index futures will also be adjusted, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.