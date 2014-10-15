BEIJING/NEW DELHI Oct 15 China expressed
concern on Wednesday after India announced plans to build a road
along the remote eastern part of their disputed border, saying
it hoped India would not "further complicate" the festering
disagreement.
China defeated India in a brief war in 1962 and the border
has remained unresolved since, despite 17 rounds of talks. The
two armies cannot even agree on where the Line of Actual
Control, or the ceasefire line following the fighting in 1962,
lies, leading to face-offs between border patrols.
In September, India eased curbs on building roads and
military facilities within 100 km (62 miles) of the contested
border in remote Arunachal Pradesh, so as to hasten construction
of some 6,000 km (3,730 miles) of roads.
The move came as Chinese President Xi Jinping visited India,
in a bid to defuse the deep distrust between both countries,
despite growing trade and business ties.
A senior official in the Indian home ministry's border
management department said the ministry was seeking cabinet
approval for the road in Arunachal Pradesh and had preliminary
support from the prime minister's office.
"The minister of state has conceived the idea of building a
road that could be about 2,000 km (1,240 miles) long. The
project has not been given cabinet approval but the preliminary
nod from the PMO has come," said the official who asked not to
be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
"China has already spread their network of roads and rail
network near the border. Whatever we make on our territory
should not be a concern of China."
Asked about the road plan, Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokesman Hong Lei said the government needed to "further verify
the situation".
"The border issue between China and India is a problem left
over by the colonial past. Both China and India need to work
together to solve this problem," he told a daily news briefing.
"Before the border problem is solved, we hope the Indian
side will not take any action that could further complicate the
relevant issue, so as to preserve the current situation of peace
and stability in the border area and create conditions for the
final settlement of the border issue."
Last month, India and China agreed to pull back troops
ranged against each other on a remote Himalayan plateau on the
other side of the country from Arunachal Pradesh, ending their
biggest face-off on the disputed border in a
year.
The two armies had mobilised about 1,000 soldiers each in
Ladakh, each accusing the other of building military
infrastructure in violation of a pact to maintain peace until a
resolution of the 52-year territorial row.
