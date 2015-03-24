BEIJING, March 24 China and India have agreed to
maintain peace and tranquillity along their Himalayan border
while they work on resolving a long-festering boundary dispute,
China's foreign ministry said after talks in New Delhi.
The talks are aimed at fixing a dispute over the border that
divides Asia's largest nations, part of a push to make progress
on the festering row before Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits
China.
China's foreign ministry said in a statement released on
Monday both countries would build on the results of previous
negotiations and push forward in "the correct direction".
"Both sides reiterated the appropriate management and
control of the dispute and joint maintenance of the peace and
tranquillity of the border region before the border issue is
resolved," the ministry said.
As major neighbours and developing countries, the
development of relations is good for both peoples as well as for
regional and global peace and development, it said.
"Both sides ought to work together to push for practical
cooperation in all areas, and further increase coordination on
global and international issues."
The talks are the first since Modi took office. The
nationalist Indian prime minister is keen to resolve a dispute
that has clouded rapidly expanding commercial links. Any
progress would throw a positive light on his expected visit to
Beijing in May.
However, there is no simple solution to a conflict that
largely dates back to British colonial decisions about Tibet.
The disagreement over the 3,500-km (2,175-mile) border led
to a brief war in 1962 and involves large swaths of remote
territory.
China claims more than 90,000 sq km (35,000 sq miles)
disputed by New Delhi in the eastern sector of the Himalayas.
Much of that forms the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, which
China calls South Tibet.
India says China occupies 38,000 square km (14,600 sq miles)
of its territory on the Aksai Chin plateau in the west.
In September, the two armies faced off in the Ladakh sector
in the western Himalayas just as Chinese President Xi Jinping
was visiting India for the first summit talks with Modi.
