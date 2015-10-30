GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed as momentum slows, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
BEIJING Oct 30 Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao will visit India next month, China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday, the second top Chinese official set to visit as ties warm between the Asian powers.
Relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours have improved considerably since a brief border war in 1962, but deep suspicion over a longstanding territorial dispute have remained an obstacle.
Li will visit India on Nov. 3-7, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a regular briefing.
Fan Changlong, one of the vice chairmen of China's Central Military Commission which controls the armed forces and is headed by President Xi Jinping, will visit India and Pakistan in November.
For decades, India was a close ally of the Soviet Union while China has long backed India's rival, Pakistan. (Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Robert Birsel)
